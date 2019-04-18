ACLU calls for investigation of armed vigilantes detaining migrants in New Mexico

In the letter, the ACLU says that the actions of the United Constitutional Patriots "undermine the legitimate efforts of our state's law enforcement officials to keep New Mexico families safe and they erode community trust."

The videos show the militia members patrolling and impersonating U.S. border patrol agents.

"This is not a question about our immigrant laws, this isn't a question about border walls, this is a question about who enforces the law," said Peter Simonson, executive director of the ACLU of New Mexico. "Is it private armed citizens, or is it the proper local law enforcement?"

In a statement, Balderas said:

“My office has been informed that this week, an armed group has detained nearly 300 people near Sunland Park, New Mexico. These individuals should not attempt to exercise authority reserved for law enforcement.”