ACLU calls on governor to expand prisoner release order | KOB 4
ACLU calls on governor to expand prisoner release order

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: April 08, 2020 08:10 PM
Created: April 08, 2020 06:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The ACLU is calling on the governor to do more to reduce the risk of coronavirus spreading to state prisons.

On Tuesday, two inmates were released under the governor’s new state order. Azariah Moffitt served time for trafficking cocaine and Ericka Lopez was locked up on a robbery charge, however the ACLU said they’re underwhelmed by the state’s approach.

“We're glad that the governor is recognizing this as an issue but the order is insufficient to make any meaningful difference,” said Lalita Moskowitz, an attorney with the ACLU.

The governor’s order only applies to state prisons, leaving jail systems out of the picture. However, the ACLU believes jails should be included in the governor's order. 

“The jails altogether house more people even than the prisons and they're subject to the same risks, the same concerns,” Moskowitz said.

KOB 4 reached out to the governor’s office about the order not being effective over jails:

"The Corrections Department has no jurisdiction over jails, which are county facilities. The state encourages them to take measures to protect public health,” said a spokesperson from the governor’s office in a statement.

“It's technically true that the corrections department doesn’t' have authority over the jails but the governor has the authority over the people in the jails,” Moskowitz explained. “She has the ability for pardons and reprieves and different kinds of relief for anybody who's been convicted of a crime in the state, except crimes of treason.”

The ACLU said they’re not giving up on the issue and are working with other state advocates to put all options on the table, including legal remedies.


