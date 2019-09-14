ACLU puts up billboards for Trump's upcoming visit

The billboards have been up since Friday. McCoy said he hopes the messages will uplift others who feel discouraged by Trump’s rhetoric.

“We just put them up hoping to lift the spirits of people who are going to feel kind of discouraged by the negative and discriminatory rhetoric that the president usually employs in these types of rallies,” he said.

A chairman for the New Mexico GOP said they welcome the billboards as free advertising for the president’s visit.

Both groups however, do agree that the president’s visit is big for New Mexico.

“I think it’s a big deal for the president to be here,” McCoy said. “This is his first visit since he was elected president.”

The ACLU has billboards on I-40 in the Albuquerque area, along Paseo del Norte and in Rio Rancho.

The rally is set to take place on Monday evening.