Police close Albuquerque intersection for homicide investigation
Marian Camacho
April 22, 2019 06:01 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Officers have closed an intersection in southeast Albuquerque after police say they found a dead man in the street.
The intersection of Acoma and Indiana will be closed until further notice as police investigate.
Albuquerque Police say based on evidence found at the scene, a homicide call out was made.
No additional information has been released.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.
