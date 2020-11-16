Acoma tribal governor says hospital cut vital services | KOB 4
Acoma tribal governor says hospital cut vital services

The Associated Press
Updated: November 16, 2020 06:39 AM
Created: November 16, 2020 06:30 AM

ACOMA, N.M. (AP) — Native American authorities at Acoma Pueblo say that federal authorities have suspended emergency and in-patient medical care at a hospital on Acoma tribal lands.

A Friday statement from Acoma Gov. Brian Vallo condemned the suspension of services at Acoma-Canoncito-Laguna Service Unit hospital by the Indian Health Service as reckless in the midst of a major coronavirus infection surge.

The Indigenous community of about 3,000 people says it has experienced a surge of COVID-19 cases, with about 100 positive tests in November.

Vallo says tribal members now must travel an hour by car for intensive medical care to Albuquerque, where emergency rooms are strained by the contagion.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

