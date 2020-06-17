Activists question legitimacy of investigation into shooting near Oñate statue | KOB 4
Activists question legitimacy of investigation into shooting near Oñate statue

Colton Shone
Updated: June 17, 2020 05:21 PM
Created: June 17, 2020 03:43 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Those involved in the Juan de Oñate protest that turned violent Monday night claim city officials are leaving key people out of the investigation. 

Video shows Steven Baca pushing a woman onto the ground before there was gunfire.

The initial criminal complaint makes no mention of the woman being thrown to the ground. However, it does say that a protestor struck Baca with a long board before shots rang out. 

"Eventually an ambulance arrived, but tear gas and flash bangs were used on protestors even after militia members and Steven Ray Baca were detained," said community activist Zoey Craft. "APD had no justifiable reason to use force against the crowd of protestors that remained." 

Activists believe their voices are being shut out.

"They didn't interview anyone here that night who were witnesses," Celina Guerrero said.

Mayor Tim Keller addressed the criminal complaint during a press conference Tuesday. He said it was only preliminary. The district attorney is also witnesses to come forward.

The activists have a list of demands they want the city to implement against APD including sensitivity training.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

