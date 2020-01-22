Actor Penn Badgley gets personal while in New Mexico

""I think it's great that young people here are getting involved in the film industry, and I think it's really important," Badgley said.

Badgley has not shot a film in New Mexico, but he is open to the idea.

"I am here for my first time making friends with people," Badgley said. "If something in the future was to bring me to what we call 'Tamalewood.'"

Badgley said New Mexico provides a great opportunity for people who want to get into the film industry. He had advice for people breaking into the business— don't get discouraged.

"You will be met with a lot of apparent failures, but you will be learning all the time and just keep trying," he said.