Actor Penn Badgley gets personal while in New Mexico

Megan Abundis
Updated: January 22, 2020 10:23 PM
Created: January 22, 2020 06:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Penn Badgley, who is known for his roles in the Netflix show "You" and teen drama "Gossip Girl," visited Albuquerque to speak about a side of him people don't see on the screen.
UNM's Baha'i Association invited Badgley to speak about his faith on campus.
"The Baha'i teachings are all based around this essential principle of the oneness of humanity and how we reveal that oneness," Badgley said in an interview with KOB 4. "If a single heart is moved, a single mind is sparked with some curiosity, I mean, that would be an incredible blessing."
Badgley is familiar with New Mexico's film industry. Both of his shows, "You" and "Gossip Girl" can be seen on Netflix, which has a studio in Albuquerque.
""I think it's great that young people here are getting involved in the film industry, and I think it's really important," Badgley said.
Badgley has not shot a film in New Mexico, but he is open to the idea.
"I am here for my first time making friends with people," Badgley said. "If something in the future was to bring me to what we call 'Tamalewood.'"
Badgley said New Mexico provides a great opportunity for people who want to get into the film industry. He had advice for people breaking into the business— don't get discouraged.
"You will be met with a lot of apparent failures, but you will be learning all the time and just keep trying," he said.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company