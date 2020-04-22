Actors, athletes and politicians will help virtually celebrate the APS class of 2020

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 22, 2020 01:56 PM
Created: April 22, 2020 01:40 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Actors, athletes and politicians with ties to Albuquerque are helping to celebrate Albuquerque Public School's class of 2020. They will be sharing messages of hope in the APS senior celebration videos that will premiere during graduation week.
Right now, four of the celebrities involved are also APS graduates, including actor Neil Patrick Harris (La Cueva), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Del Norte), Steven Michael Quezada (West Mesa), and Alex Stern (Eldorado). Alex Bregman and Bryan Cranston will also be sharing messages of inspiration to the graduating seniors.
The videos will also feature Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, and New Mexico Education Secretary Ryan Stewart. At this time, APS has not given up hope of rescheduling some form of commencement later this year when social distancing measures allow for it.
All of the videos will premiere at 7 p.m. on May 13 on the APS Graduation website and on their YouTube channel.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company