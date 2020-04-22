Actors, athletes and politicians will help virtually celebrate the APS class of 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Actors, athletes and politicians with ties to Albuquerque are helping to celebrate Albuquerque Public School's class of 2020. They will be sharing messages of hope in the APS senior celebration videos that will premiere during graduation week.

Right now, four of the celebrities involved are also APS graduates, including actor Neil Patrick Harris (La Cueva), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Del Norte), Steven Michael Quezada (West Mesa), and Alex Stern (Eldorado). Alex Bregman and Bryan Cranston will also be sharing messages of inspiration to the graduating seniors.