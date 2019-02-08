Acupuncturist accused of raping client pleaded not guilty, released from jail
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque acupuncturist, who is accused of raping a client, has pleaded not guilty.
Megumi Hirayama pleaded not guilty.
Hirayama is a Japanese acupuncturist whose practice is located on Montgomery near Jefferson.
The accuser said she visited the clinic to get treatment for her foot. However, she said Hirayama offered her "grief therapy" after she revealed that she had lost her son. Hirayama then allegedly forced her to strip and wear a gown before fondling her.
As part of Hirayama's conditions of release, he is not allowed to allowed to practice and he must wear a GPS monitor.
