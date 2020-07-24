Adaptive MMA program returns to Jackson Wink Academy

"When I was a kid, I was like 'I want to do that' and now I'm doing that," he said.

Hussey said he is doing more than he ever imagined. He was born with a muscular disease called Mitochondrial Myopathy. His legs never fully developed and only has half of his left arm.

"It can make someone like me lose energy more quickly, lose muscle mass, lose a lot of strength and usage of their limbs," he explained. "For having a muscular disease, I'm very very active. Very strong."

His strength continues to grow with the gym's adaptive MMA program. It's a nonprofit started by the gym co-owner Mike Winkeljohn and his wife for their daughter with special needs.

It was a form of therapy now more than 40 kids receive at the gym for free.

"I've always worked with kids with special needs. And you see their smiles on their faces--it makes my day. So I'm real selfish. I did it more for me probably than anybody," said Winkeljohn.

Hussey doesn't see it as selfishness. He said it's a mutual respect he gets at the gym that can help others with disabilities reach for their dreams.

Since it's a nonprofit, donations are needed. On Saturday, July 25, there will be a rummage sale fundraiser at the academy's parking lot on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Breakfast, refreshments and other items will be on sale.