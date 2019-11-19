Adoption center has senior pets looking for a home

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — At any given time, Lucky Paws has five to 10 senior pets looking for a home.
Since November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, shelters like Lucky Paws hope more people will consider adopting an older pet.
“Puppies and kittens are always going to be the first to be adopted from our shelter,” said Jeremy Casaus, the adoption center counselor.
He said senior pets can adjust to a new home more easily than a puppy or kitten since most are potty-trained and more relaxed.
Casaus wants to debunk the belief that older dogs or cats are boring and lazy. He said a lot of pets he’s seen have plenty of energy.
To help senior pets find a home, the shelter only charges a $5 adoption fee for cats or dogs over seven years old.
If an animal has an illness or is more sensitive to certain things, the shelter provides care packages to new owners. Some items can be anything from specific food to bedding.
"There's a lot of senior pets that deserve that kind of adoption for somebody,” said Casaus.
