Father and his two children found dead in Santa Fe County home
May 15, 2019 05:07 PM
SANTA CRUZ, N.M. - Investigators are looking into what led to the deaths of a father and his two children in a small community north of Espanola.
According to a search warrant of the property in Santa Cruz, Dominic Mansanarez, 39, Isa Mansanarez, 19, and Ventura Mansanarez were found dead Tuesday night.
Dominic's mother discovered the bodies on the floor of the house after becoming concerned when no one answered the door.
Investigators said there was a strong smell of fumes coming from the home. Authorities have not revealed what type of fumes were coming from the home.
People in the area were evacuated as crews secured the area.
