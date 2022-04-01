Adult-use cannabis sales kick off in New Mexico

As New Mexico kicks off sales, Albuquerque police are warning that, just as you shouldn't drive while drunk, you shouldn't drive while high. Authorities are being trained to detect high drivers to try and prevent an uptick of people driving under the influence of cannabis.

The Cannabis Control Division of the Regulation and Licensing Department has provided important guidance to consumers in order to safely participate in this new market:

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I smoke cannabis in public? No. Smoking cannabis in public is prohibited by the Cannabis Regulation Act and is punishable with a citation and a fine up to $50. Public consumption of any kind, including edibles, is prohibited.



To date, 151 retail licenses have been issued by the state, covering nearly 250 locations. However, not all locations will be open Friday. The CCD encourages consumers to do their research online and find a retailer near them that is open for business.

The CCD also advises anyone buying cannabis to consume responsibly.

“Start low and go slow,” said Cannabis Control Division Director Kristen Thomson – referring to starting with a product that has a low level of THC and only slowly increasing consumption once someone has a sense how their body is responding. “Even more importantly, though, New Mexicans must remember not to drive after consuming cannabis. Driving under the influence puts consumers and others on the road at risk. Law enforcement will be doing their job to keep roads safe. We encourage anyone who plans to consume to have a designated driver or use a taxi or ride-share service.”

The Cannabis Regulation Act, passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor last year, called for sales of adult-use cannabis to begin no later than April 1.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has said the new industry is projected to generate $300 million annually in sales, create 11,000 jobs and bring in $50 million in state revenue in the first year alone. Others have guessed even higher, but the latest projections from the Legislative Finance Committee are a bit lower – $28 million for the first year. That report notes, "revenue expectations remain uncertain."

For more information on cannabis rules and regulations, click here.

