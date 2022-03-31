Recreational cannabis sales start Friday in New Mexico

“Start low and go slow,” said Cannabis Control Division Director Kristen Thomson – referring to starting with a product that has a low level of THC and only slowly increasing consumption once someone has a sense how their body is responding. “Even more importantly, though, New Mexicans must remember not to drive after consuming cannabis. Driving under the influence puts consumers and others on the road at risk. Law enforcement will be doing their job to keep roads safe. We encourage anyone who plans to consume to have a designated driver or use a taxi or ride-share service.”

The Cannabis Regulation Act, passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor last year, called for sales of adult-use cannabis to begin no later than April 1. The new industry is projected to generate $300 million annually in sales, create 11,000 jobs and bring in $50 million in state revenue in the first year alone.

