Recreational cannabis sales start Friday in New Mexico | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Recreational cannabis sales start Friday in New Mexico

Recreational cannabis sales start Friday in New Mexico

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 31, 2022 04:23 PM
Created: March 31, 2022 04:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Adult-use cannabis sales will be legal statewide, starting April 1. The Cannabis Control Division of the Regulation and Licensing Department has provided important guidance to consumers in order to safely participate in this new market:

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Can I smoke cannabis in public? No. Smoking cannabis in public is prohibited by the Cannabis Regulation Act and is punishable with a citation and a fine up to $50. Public consumption of any kind, including edibles, is prohibited.
     
  • Where can I smoke cannabis? The best place for New Mexicans to smoke or consume cannabis is at their home or another private residence.
     
  • What about a park? Parks, as public spaces, are also not places to smoke. Consumers should be even more careful on federal lands as even the possession of cannabis is illegal at the federal level and those laws are federally enforced.
     
  • How much cannabis can I buy? Eligible recreational users can buy up to the legal possession limit at one time – that's two ounces of cannabis, 16 mg of concentrate and 800 mg of edibles. There is no monthly or weekly limit.
     
  • Can I have cannabis with me when I'm in public? Is it OK to keep in my purse or in my car? Adults 21 and over can legally possess up to two ounces of cannabis, 16 mg of concentrate and 800 mg of edibles. Any more than the above levels must be stored in a private residence, out of public view. If cannabis products are in your car, remember that you may not consume cannabis and operate a motor vehicle.

To date, 151 retail licenses have been issued by the state, covering nearly 250 locations. However, not all locations will be open Friday. The CCD encourages consumers to do their research online and find a retailer near them that is open for business.

The CCD also advises anyone buying cannabis to consume responsibly.

“Start low and go slow,” said Cannabis Control Division Director Kristen Thomson – referring to starting with a product that has a low level of THC and only slowly increasing consumption once someone has a sense how their body is responding. “Even more importantly, though, New Mexicans must remember not to drive after consuming cannabis. Driving under the influence puts consumers and others on the road at risk. Law enforcement will be doing their job to keep roads safe. We encourage anyone who plans to consume to have a designated driver or use a taxi or ride-share service.”

The Cannabis Regulation Act, passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor last year, called for sales of adult-use cannabis to begin no later than April 1. The new industry is projected to generate $300 million annually in sales, create 11,000 jobs and bring in $50 million in state revenue in the first year alone.

For more information, click here.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Recreational cannabis sales start Friday in New Mexico
Recreational cannabis sales start Friday in New Mexico
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 19 new deaths, 90 hospitalizations, 120 cases
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 19 new deaths, 90 hospitalizations, 120 cases
New Mexicans win $70K in unemployment benefits lawsuit
New Mexicans win $70K in unemployment benefits lawsuit
FBI director weighs in on crime in Albuquerque
FBI director weighs in on crime in Albuquerque
New details emerge in hotel homicide; suspect refuses to appear in court
New details emerge in hotel homicide; suspect refuses to appear in court