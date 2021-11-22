Advice for hosting holiday gatherings during the pandemic

"Maybe consider asking them to wear a mask, or maybe do a rapid test right before you intend to gather,” Chalamidas said.

She said you have to consider all guests, are they vulnerable? Who is coming from high community spread areas?

“I think this is the new norm. I think we're going to have to live with COVID, that's sort of where we're headed and I think these conversations are more prevalent, more accepted, more tolerated.”

Other things to keep in mind: she said bring a gift if you're a guest, stay away from certain topics like politics and religion, and read the room on knowing when it's time to leave – don't linger.

MORE: