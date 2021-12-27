Advisory issued for missing 12-year-old Belen boy

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: December 27, 2021 01:51 PM
Created: December 27, 2021 01:48 PM
VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. – The Valencia County Sheriff's Office issued an advisory for a missing/endangered 12-year-old boy from Belen.
Deputies are asking for the public's assistance in locating Nicholas Castillo, 12, who was last seen Monday, around midnight, at 17 El Campo in Belen. It is believed he left on foot.
Castillo is described as a 4-foot-5-inch-tall, 100-lb. Caucasian male with brown eyes and brown hair, who was last seen wearing a gray sweater with an unknown orange logo, gray sweatpants and gray and orange shoes.
His destination and whereabouts are unknown and it is believed to be missing and in danger, if not located.
Anyone with information related to the advisory is asked to contact the Valencia County Sheriff's Office at 505-865-9130.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company