Advisory issued for missing 12-year-old Belen boy | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Advisory issued for missing 12-year-old Belen boy

Advisory issued for missing 12-year-old Belen boy

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: December 27, 2021 01:51 PM
Created: December 27, 2021 01:48 PM

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. – The Valencia County Sheriff's Office issued an advisory for a missing/endangered 12-year-old boy from Belen. 

Deputies are asking for the public's assistance in locating Nicholas Castillo, 12, who was last seen Monday, around midnight, at 17 El Campo in Belen. It is believed he left on foot.

Castillo is described as a 4-foot-5-inch-tall, 100-lb. Caucasian male with brown eyes and brown hair, who was last seen wearing a gray sweater with an unknown orange logo, gray sweatpants and gray and orange shoes.

His destination and whereabouts are unknown and it is believed to be missing and in danger, if not located. 

Anyone with information related to the advisory is asked to contact the Valencia County Sheriff's Office at 505-865-9130. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Renowned New Mexico ski area closed following winter storm
Renowned New Mexico ski area closed following winter storm
New Mexico Sen. Pete Campos to undergo emergency surgery
New Mexico Sen. Pete Campos to undergo emergency surgery
New Mexico community calls for change for repeat DWI offenders
New Mexico community calls for change for repeat DWI offenders
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. Newly infected COVID-19 patients have two new treatment options that can be taken at home. But that convenience comes with a catch: The pills have to be taken as soon as possible once symptoms appear. (Pfizer via AP)
Democrat House leaders move to dissolve land grant panel
Democrat House leaders move to dissolve land grant panel