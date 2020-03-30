Advocacy group donates electronic tablets to nursing homes and assisted living facilities

"We were talking to facilities about our initiative and immediately they were telling us of the need for this type of communication device because in the meantime, you had some facilities—they were using any residents that might have a phone already, were sharing that phone amongst themselves with other residents and staff were assisting as well with their communication devices,” Vargas said.

Vargas said the association wants to have at least one tablet in each nursing and assisted living facility. Their goal is to give out 75 additional tablets.

“You know, one tablet is nice but it isn't always adequate for some of these big facilities and so if we could get a second one in there I think this would go a long way to help facilitate in this effort,” he said.