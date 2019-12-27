Advocacy group warns about dangers of celebratory gunfire

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— An advocacy group is warning others about the dangers of firing guns to ring in the new year.
Cheryl Hasse is with Moms Demand Action of New Mexico. She said falling bullets can pose a safety threat to others.
"Well the problem is the bullets go up in the air and they have to come down and unfortunately sometimes they come down and hit people and over 70% of the time it's in the head, so that results often times in death or serious head and brain injuries ,” Hasse said.
An Albuquerque couple who lives near Old Town had a close call during the 2018 New Year after a bullet shattered their kitchen skylight. Their son was playing with his Christmas presents a few feet away when it happened.
Hasse said that is an example of how dangerous celebratory gunfire can be.
"Bullets travel far and it can be several miles and then it's hard to find the perpetrator who actually shot that gun in the air,” she said.
Besides a few exceptions, it is generally illegal to fire a gun in Bernalillo County.
