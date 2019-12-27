Advocacy group warns about dangers of celebratory gunfire

"Well the problem is the bullets go up in the air and they have to come down and unfortunately sometimes they come down and hit people and over 70% of the time it's in the head, so that results often times in death or serious head and brain injuries ,” Hasse said.

An Albuquerque couple who lives near Old Town had a close call during the 2018 New Year after a bullet shattered their kitchen skylight. Their son was playing with his Christmas presents a few feet away when it happened.