Advocacy group warns about dangers of celebratory gunfire | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Advocacy group warns about dangers of celebratory gunfire

Kai Porter
Created: December 27, 2019 06:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— An advocacy group is warning others about the dangers of firing guns to ring in the new year.

Cheryl Hasse is with Moms Demand Action of New Mexico. She said falling bullets can pose a safety threat to others.

Advertisement

"Well the problem is the bullets go up in the air and they have to come down and unfortunately sometimes they come down and hit people and over 70% of the time it's in the head, so that results often times in death or serious head and brain injuries ,” Hasse said.

An Albuquerque couple who lives near Old Town had a close call during the 2018 New Year after a bullet shattered their kitchen skylight. Their son was playing with his Christmas presents a few feet away when it happened.

Hasse said that is an example of how dangerous celebratory gunfire can be.

"Bullets travel far and it can be several miles and then it's hard to find the perpetrator who actually shot that gun in the air,” she said.

Besides a few exceptions, it is generally illegal to fire a gun in Bernalillo County.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Rio Rancho police investigate Christmas shooting as murder-suicide
Rio Rancho police investigate Christmas shooting as murder-suicide
Mother's warning after accidentally giving inappropriate Christmas gift
Mother's warning after accidentally giving inappropriate Christmas gift
Higher minimum wage among new laws in New Mexico on Jan. 1
Higher minimum wage among new laws in New Mexico on Jan. 1
New Mexico police plan for sobriety patrols in January
New Mexico police plan for sobriety patrols in January
Myths and facts about PTSD
Myths and facts about PTSD
Advertisement


Court documents reveal disturbing details about murder-suicide in Rio Rancho
Court documents reveal disturbing details about murder-suicide in Rio Rancho
Parents file wrongful death lawsuit against city, APS after daughter was struck and killed by car
Parents file wrongful death lawsuit against city, APS after daughter was struck and killed by car
Sandoval County, town of Bernalillo partner up to reduce emergency services' response times
Sandoval County, town of Bernalillo partner up to reduce emergency services' response times
Advocacy group warns about dangers of celebratory gunfire
Advocacy group warns about dangers of celebratory gunfire
New Mexico police plan for sobriety patrols in January
New Mexico police plan for sobriety patrols in January