Advocates call for change after murder of woman during attempted robbery

"It's not ok. It's not ok anymore,” she said. “There's no need for it and we need to address this."

Chavez helped start the support group Repeat Offenders Bring Death, Destruction and Devastation (ROBD), after her 17-year-old son Jaydon Chavez-Silver was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting in 2015.

"We've been saying it for 4 years, enough is enough,” she said. “Somebody has to do something. For the last 4 years we've gone to the legislative session and tried to fight for stronger laws that would hold repeat offenders accountable."

Albuquerque is now just 1 murder away from tying its deadliest year in 2017, with 72 homicides. Last year there were 69 homicides.

APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said the department is working to address violent crime.

"We have seen some violent crime, especially gun related crime remain stubbornly high,” he said. “So we've re-vamped the department. We're looking at different ways of attacking gun violence, we created a whole new gun violence reduction unit that's targeting these sorts of crimes."

As for the latest murder, police are looking for two men seen speeding away in a brown Jeep Cherokee.