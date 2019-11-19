Advocates call for change after murder of woman during attempted robbery | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Advocates call for change after murder of woman during attempted robbery

Kai Porter
Created: November 19, 2019 06:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Victim’s advocates are calling for change after the murder of a woman who was sitting in her car in her driveway Tuesday morning.

Police say the woman was going to go to the gym when she was shot and killed during an attempted robbery.

Advertisement

"The thing that I am sick of hearing is crime is going down in Albuquerque. That doesn't seem to be the case," said Nicole Chavez.

Chavez said this latest murder is another heart-breaking example of why lawmakers need to do more to prevent senseless murders.

"It's not ok. It's not ok anymore,” she said. “There's no need for it and we need to address this."

Chavez helped start the support group Repeat Offenders Bring Death, Destruction and Devastation (ROBD), after her 17-year-old son Jaydon Chavez-Silver was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting in 2015.

"We've been saying it for 4 years, enough is enough,” she said. “Somebody has to do something. For the last 4 years we've gone to the legislative session and tried to fight for stronger laws that would hold repeat offenders accountable."

Albuquerque is now just 1 murder away from tying its deadliest year in 2017, with 72 homicides. Last year there were 69 homicides.

APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said the department is working to address violent crime.

"We have seen some violent crime, especially gun related crime remain stubbornly high,” he said. “So we've re-vamped the department. We're looking at different ways of attacking gun violence, we created a whole new gun violence reduction unit that's targeting these sorts of crimes."

As for the latest murder, police are looking for two men seen speeding away in a brown Jeep Cherokee.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Fabian Gonzales released from jail
Fabian Gonzales released from jail
Homicide victim identified as mother of two New Mexico State Police officers
Homicide victim identified as mother of two New Mexico State Police officers
Family and friends mourn 17-year-old who was killed in accidental shooting
Family and friends mourn 17-year-old who was killed in accidental shooting
Man charged for fatal stabbing in Santa Fe
Man charged for fatal stabbing in Santa Fe
Adoption center has senior pets looking for a home
Adoption center has senior pets looking for a home
Advertisement


311 reports reveal 961 open cases of abandoned vehicles
311 reports reveal 961 open cases of abandoned vehicles
Fabian Gonzales released from jail
Fabian Gonzales released from jail
Advocates call for change after murder of woman during attempted robbery
Advocates call for change after murder of woman during attempted robbery
AFR investigates car dealership fire
AFR investigates car dealership fire
DA Torrez touts crime-fighting efforts, says there's more work to do
DA Torrez touts crime-fighting efforts, says there's more work to do