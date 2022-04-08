Advocates celebrate new protections for Native children in New Mexico

Advocates said the new state law actually protects Native families more than the federal version.

"[It] allows for tribes to get involved at any point during an adoption or placement process," said Angel Charley, the executive director of the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women.

Jacqueline Yalch, president of the New Mexico Tribal Indian Child Welfare Consortium, said the current rules aren't always followed even now, and this new action from the state will really help hundreds of children a year.

"They are our children. The community wants to help support these children and raise their children," Yalch said. "Give them the opportunity that they have that tribal right to."

The federal protections – the Indian Child Welfare Act – is facing multiple challenges right now, including in Texas. The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments, although there's no date set yet.