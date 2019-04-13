Advocates march to raise awareness about child abuse

The New Mexicans Against Child Abuse, Love for Lilly End Road Rage, and other advocacy groups were at the event.

Veronica Rael-Garcia is the mother of Iliana "Lilly" Garcia. She is the 4-year-old who was killed in a road rage shooting in 2015.

She said April has been full of deadly child abuse cases.

"Burying a child, you're not supposed to do that. It's not normal. And in order to make change, I do believe that our representative, our senators, our city councilors (sic) something needs to be done," she said.

She is also calling for harsher punishments, and a way to prevent cases.

Mayor Tim Keller stopped by at the park. He said he plans to bring departments together to stop child abuse before it happens.

"We have to connect social services back into our police department, and that is gonna take partnership. It's gonna take partnership with UNMH, which is part of the discussions already. It's gonna take partnerships with the new projects and new resources that CYFD is providing," said Keller.

Advocates agree that it's not just up to the government to make a change. Neighbors need to look out for each other too.

"You see someone being sad or looking like they've been bruised, you need to step up and say something. This is our community, and we need to take responsibility for our community," said a man who marched.

If someone knows about a child abuse case, these links below can help find someone who can help.