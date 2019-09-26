Advocates noticing more homeless people on Albuquerque's West Side
Brittany Costello
September 26, 2019 06:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The homeless population has grown by about 200 people in Albuquerque in two years, according to city officials.
Doug (Bishop) Anaya Sr., who is the president of the Hellfighters Motorcycle Ministry New Mexico Chapter, said he works with volunteers and other organizations to provide people with the necessities.
Bishop said he helps feed hundreds of people in downtown Albuquerque every weekend. But he’s also noticed more homeless people in other parts of the city.
“We’re seeing a lot more homeless on the West Side,” Bishop said. “They’re going into hiding but during the day they'll come out-- and there aren't very many services at all.”
Bishop said he’s been getting more calls to bring supplies to people in the medians on the West Side.
“I’ve spoken to so many of them and I think the draw is that it is less dangerous,” he said.
In early January, the city said a new survey found that there are over 1,500 people living on Albuquerque streets. However, the city doesn’t keep data on which part of the city homeless people are staying in.
However, the city is working to expand services for homeless people.
The emergency shelter on the West Side is now open year-round--- and officials are hoping to build a brand-new shelter.
“The city already funds around 750 housing vouchers and those vouchers are helping people exit homelessness, but we know that we need to do more,” Lisa Huval, deputy director of Housing and Homelessness with the City of Albuquerque.
In fiscal year 2020, city officials said they are dedicating $2 million for more vouchers. That amount will get them more than 100 additional vouchers.
September 26, 2019 06:15 PM
