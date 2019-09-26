Advocates noticing more homeless people on Albuquerque's West Side | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Advocates noticing more homeless people on Albuquerque's West Side

Brittany Costello
September 26, 2019 06:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The homeless population has grown by about 200 people in Albuquerque in two years, according to city officials.

Advertisement

Doug (Bishop) Anaya Sr., who is the president of the Hellfighters Motorcycle Ministry New Mexico Chapter, said he works with volunteers and other organizations to provide people with the necessities.

Bishop said he helps feed hundreds of people in downtown Albuquerque every weekend. But he’s also noticed more homeless people in other parts of the city.

“We’re seeing a lot more homeless on the West Side,” Bishop said. “They’re going into hiding but during the day they'll come out-- and there aren't very many services at all.”  

Bishop said he’s been getting more calls to bring supplies to people in the medians on the West Side.

“I’ve spoken to so many of them and I think the draw is that it is less dangerous,” he said.

In early January, the city said a new survey found that there are over 1,500 people living on Albuquerque streets. However, the city doesn’t keep data on which part of the city homeless people are staying in.

However, the city is working to expand services for homeless people.

The emergency shelter on the West Side is now open year-round--- and officials are hoping to build a brand-new shelter.

“The city already funds around 750 housing vouchers and those vouchers are helping people exit homelessness, but we know that we need to do more,” Lisa Huval, deputy director of Housing and Homelessness with the City of Albuquerque. 

In fiscal year 2020, city officials said they are dedicating $2 million for more vouchers. That amount will get them more than 100 additional vouchers.

Credits

Brittany Costello


Created: September 26, 2019 06:15 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Mother apologizes, sticks up for son accused of killing man near UNM
Mother apologizes, sticks up for son accused of killing man near UNM
RRPD: Man bites K-9 back during standoff with police
RRPD: Man bites K-9 back during standoff with police
Police seek help to identify teens who allegedly robbed man, ran him over
Police seek help to identify teens who allegedly robbed man, ran him over
Police: Man shot, killed in NE Albuquerque
Police: Man shot, killed in NE Albuquerque
Bus driver brawls with a passenger who hit a woman
Bus driver brawls with a passenger who hit a woman
Advertisement



Lost evidence could jeopardize Santa Fe murder case
Lost evidence could jeopardize Santa Fe murder case
Expensive fish stolen from pond at Santa Fe business
Expensive fish stolen from pond at Santa Fe business
Advocates noticing more homeless people on Albuquerque's West Side
Advocates noticing more homeless people on Albuquerque's West Side
ART buses equipped with WiFi, cameras, ADA features
ART buses equipped with WiFi, cameras, ADA features
Mother apologizes, sticks up for son accused of killing man near UNM
Mother apologizes, sticks up for son accused of killing man near UNM