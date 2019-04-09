Advocates organize March Against Child Abuse | KOB 4
Advocates organize March Against Child Abuse

Brittany Costello
April 09, 2019 10:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A child that died on Tuesday had not even seen their first birthday. The person who reported the death claimed the baby drowned, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

They have not yet said how the baby died, but that the circumstances are suspicious.

The community is hurting — wanting to know exactly what happened or if someone is to blame. That will all come out in the investigation, according to APD.

As police continue to investigate, the community is coming together to say enough is enough.

“Burying a child is the worst nightmare anyone can go through and then at the hands of a parent, boyfriend, girlfriend, whatever the case may be, it’s a nightmare,” said Veronica Rael-Garcia, an advocate whose daughter was killed in a road rage shooting.

Rael-Garcia knows that hole left behind after a child dies. Her daughter, Lilly, was killed in a road rage shooting when she was just four. It was a case that shook the community.

“The community is upset, they're scared, they want answers,” said Crystal Gutierrez-Baca, an advocate with New Mexicans Against Child Abuse. “So now more than ever we need the community to join us.”

Crystal Gutierrez-Baca is teaming up with Rael-Garcia to be the voice for those children. The goal is that other people and leaders from around our state start making a change.

“There should be programs out there in the city and the state so that if somebody feels overwhelmed they’re able to reach out,” said Rael-Garcia. “I wholeheartedly believe if we had tougher laws that may be something that does deter it. Who knows?”

Gutierrez-Baca and Rael-Garcia said the conversation needs to start now. In recognition of Child Abuse Awareness Month, they're putting together the third annual March Against Child Abuse this Saturday. It will be at the Bataan Memorial Park from noon to 3 p.m.

Brittany Costello


Updated: April 09, 2019 10:20 PM
Created: April 09, 2019 09:53 PM

