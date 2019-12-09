Advocates petition to allow medical cannabis to be administered to animals

“I've got my medical cannabis card and with that—getting him his products. Technically I'm not supposed to be doing that,” Barker said.

Barker is asking state officials to expand the medical cannabis program to include treatment of dogs with epilepsy. He said he wants this option to be available to pet owners across the state.

“They would issue a card to an animal care giver and that would enable them to have the right access to the products they need,” he said.

States like New York and California are already considering similar measures. Barker said he hopes New Mexico will follow suit.

“This will give veterinarians another tool in their chest in treating animal seizures,” he said.

The state advisory board will discuss the issue Tuesday in Santa Fe. While the board does not make the rules, they can recommend them.

Ultimately, the decision is up to the state’s Secretary of Health.