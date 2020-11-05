Advocates pushing paid sick leave at the state level

But the pandemic has created more than just concerns over becoming sick. The New Mexico Restaurant Association said businesses are struggling to stay open, and to keep employees working. Restaurants are still operating at 25% capacity.



“You know, its kind of like a kick them while they’re down situation and it seems very tone deaf,” said Carol Wight, CEO of the New Mexico Restaurant Association.

Wight said right now employees are still under the Families First Coronavirus Act which allows businesses to pay for sick leave through December, through funding from the federal government.

If new sick leave proposals become required she said the state should help pay for it.

“They must think that at 25-percent we’re still making enough to stay open. You know, we’re just barely hanging on,” said Wight.

She said 30% of their members say they may only have three months left to operate, another 30% estimates they only have six more months.

