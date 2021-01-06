AFR: 1 dead after early morning hotel fire | KOB 4

AFR: 1 dead after early morning hotel fire

KOB Web Staff
January 06, 2021
Created: January 06, 2021 07:39 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a deadly hotel fire early Wednesday morning at the Siegel Select, near University and Menaul. 

According to AFR spokesman Tom Ruiz, one person is dead and two others are injured. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

