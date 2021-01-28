AFR: 1 dead after house fire | KOB 4

AFR: 1 dead after house fire

AFR: 1 dead after house fire

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 28, 2021 11:00 AM
Created: January 28, 2021 09:12 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue was on scene of a house fire near Indian School and San Mateo Thursday morning. 

According a preliminary alert sent out by AFR, an oxygen tank exploded. When fire crews arrived on scene, they found a man dead, later determined to be the home owner.

Officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

No other injuries were reported and no other homes were damaged. Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


