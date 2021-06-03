AFR: 1 injured in overnight fire in NW Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

AFR: 1 injured in overnight fire in NW Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 03, 2021 07:01 AM
Created: June 03, 2021 06:45 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A person was injured in a commercial fire near Alameda and Ellison overnight, according to Albuquerque Fire Rescue.

Crews were dispatched to the scene shortly after midnight after reports of heavy smoke and flames at a self-storage facility.

One person was reportedly taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

AFR crews were still monitoring the area early Thursday morning. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Family speaks out after witnessing racist conduct at New Mexico United game
Family speaks out after witnessing racist conduct at New Mexico United game
Video: Drone with adult toy led to confrontation at Manny Gonzales political event
Video: Drone with adult toy led to confrontation at Manny Gonzales political event
NMPED releases updated school reopening plan
NMPED releases updated school reopening plan
Vax 2 the Max: New Mexico launches vaccine sweepstakes offering $10M in winnings
Vax 2 the Max: New Mexico launches vaccine sweepstakes offering $10M in winnings
Reopening Map: All 33 New Mexico counties now in Turquoise
Reopening Map: All 33 New Mexico counties now in Turquoise