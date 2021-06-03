AFR: 1 injured in overnight fire in NW Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A person was injured in a commercial fire near Alameda and Ellison overnight, according to Albuquerque Fire Rescue.
Crews were dispatched to the scene shortly after midnight after reports of heavy smoke and flames at a self-storage facility.
One person was reportedly taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
AFR crews were still monitoring the area early Thursday morning. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
