AFR: Abandoned building fire in downtown Albuquerque early Thursday

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: April 21, 2022 12:20 PM
Created: April 21, 2022 11:07 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a single-story commercial building early Thursday.
Crews responded to Central Avenue and 10th St. NW where they found heavy smoke and flames showing from the roof of the abandoned building. Defensive operations were declared as more units arrived and Ladder 1 conducted aerial operations, which allowed crews to get the fire under control within 30 minutes.
A total of 32 firefighters with 13 fire apparatus responded to the scene. Firefighters confirmed there was no possibility of the fire spreading.
No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported. The cause of the fire is still unknown and is under investigation.
