AFR: Body found at Juan Tabo and EB I-40 overpass

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: March 21, 2022 07:55 AM
Created: March 21, 2022 07:53 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A body was found in northeast Albuquerque during a mutual aid call with APD and AFR units.
At around 10:49 a.m. Sunday, units were called to Juan Tabo and eastbound I-40 overpass. AFR units arrived and found a dead body at the scene, which was secured by APD as they began their investigation.
APD was reportedly notified by a passing motorist of the body.
No further information was available regarding this.
