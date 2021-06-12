Fire crews mop up bosque fire in Albuquerque; Belen bosque fire still 0% contained

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 12, 2021 06:15 PM
Created: June 12, 2021 05:04 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Fire Rescue is mopping up a bosque fire that broke out Saturday afternoon.
At last check, the fire grew to about an eighth of an acre.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Fire crews are also working to contain a second bosque fire that erupted south of Belen.
That fire is reportedly at zero percent containment and has burned 50 acres so far.
Some structures are currently threatened by the Belen bosque fire, officials say.
This is a developing story.
