AFR crews respond to early morning house fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a fire at an abandoned home early Friday morning near Eubank and Constitution.
While crews were inside the home working to extinguish the flames, a portion of the roof collapsed on them and they had to exit, but they were able to extinguish the fire shortly after. The scene was cleared by 7 a.m.
AFR said the home was abandoned, therefore no resident were displaced and no injuries were reported. However, they believe squatters had been inside and may have been the reason the fire started.
However, the fire is still under investigation and information is limited at this time.
