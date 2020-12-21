AFR crews respond to electrical fire near Sunport

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue is on scene of an electrical transformer fire near the Albuquerque International Sunport.
Over a dozen AFR units were dispatched around 8 a.m. Monday morning. The fire was reported off the airfield, near the cargo area of the airport. There were no injuries reported. AFR officials appear to have the fire contained.
According to Sunport spokeswoman Stephanie Kitts, all incoming flights are arriving as scheduled. However, the carousels' power is down so TSA and airport baggage officials are manually bringing luggage to the carousels.
Sunport officials say if you have an outgoing flight, please do not go to the Sunport. Outbound traffic is on a two-hour delay.
If passengers are already on their way to the Sunport, use Girard Blvd. All other entrances are currently closed.
Officials are urging passengers to check in with their airlines directly and to follow the latest updates via the Sunport's Twitter.
All out outbound traffic is on a two hour hold at this time. If you have an outgoing flight, please do not come to the Sunport at this time. Please check with your airline for the most current information.— ABQ Sunport (@ABQSunport) December 21, 2020
