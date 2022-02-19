AFR extinguishes 2 apartment complex fires within blocks of each other

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 19, 2022 09:51 PM
Created: February 19, 2022 04:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews knocked down two fires at apartment complexes just a few blocks apart.
The first fire happened Friday afternoon on Madeira Drive SE. Two apartments, one on the first floor, and another above it - were on fire. The first story apartment is a total loss.
Then around 9 a.m. Saturday morning, fire crews responded to a fire on Alvarado Drive SE. This fire was contained to one room in one apartment, and crews say damaged was minimal.
No one was hurt in either fire and fire crews have determined both were accidental.
