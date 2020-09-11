AFR firefighters climb stairs to honor 9/11 first responders

"I was a member of the National Guard at the time and I had actually got activated and deployed right after 2001. I went overseas in 2003 and 2005," Cogbun said.

Cogburn is responsible for bringing the stair climb to his team at Albuquerque Fire Rescue.

"I think it's important to remember the heroics of that day. Had it not been for the first responders, thousands more would have died that day," he said.

Firefighters said this year's climb was different because of COVID-19. They all had to wear more protective gear.

"Personally, it made me feel a little bit more claustrophobic this year because you can really hear yourself breathing, because you have the full mask over your face," Jaramillo.

While so much has changed, since Sept. 11, 2001, Cogburn hopes people can remember when there was more unity in the country.

"I believe, so yeah," he said. "We need to find that back here in this country."

