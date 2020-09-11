AFR firefighters climb stairs to honor 9/11 first responders

Joy Wang
Updated: September 11, 2020 05:06 PM
Created: September 11, 2020 03:39 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Firefighters with Albuquerque Fire Rescue spent hours climbing stairs in the tallest building in downtown Albuquerque to honor the Sept. 11 first responders.
Usually, 100 firefighters participate in the stair climb. This year, 25 firefighters made the climb because of COVID-19 restrictions. All of them went up and down 22 flights of stairs 5 times, a total of 110 stories.
"We do it to recognize the sacrifices that the firefighters made on 911," said Deputy Chief Emily Jaramillo.
Lieutenant Chuck Cogburn has participated in climbs since he was overseas during Operation Enduring Freedom.
"I was a member of the National Guard at the time and I had actually got activated and deployed right after 2001. I went overseas in 2003 and 2005," Cogbun said.
Cogburn is responsible for bringing the stair climb to his team at Albuquerque Fire Rescue.
"I think it's important to remember the heroics of that day. Had it not been for the first responders, thousands more would have died that day," he said.
Firefighters said this year's climb was different because of COVID-19. They all had to wear more protective gear.
"Personally, it made me feel a little bit more claustrophobic this year because you can really hear yourself breathing, because you have the full mask over your face," Jaramillo.
While so much has changed, since Sept. 11, 2001, Cogburn hopes people can remember when there was more unity in the country.
"I believe, so yeah," he said. "We need to find that back here in this country."
