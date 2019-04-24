AFR forms partnership with nonprofit to help children impacted disasters | KOB 4
AFR forms partnership with nonprofit to help children impacted disasters

Eddie Garcia
April 24, 2019 07:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Fire Rescue Captain Armando Martinez reached out to the founder of Locker 505 after learning about the organization's mission to clothe children.

During that meeting, Kim Kerschen, said she learned that there is a huge need among fire victims.

"I said, we need to work together, we need to work with each other," Kerschen said.

Locker 505 and AFR discussed forming a partnership days before disaster struck.

Eight families in the Northeast Heights were displaced by a massive apartment fire, which injured multiple people and killed a child.

Captain Martinez said firefighters often use their own money to help victims.

"From there, we don't know what happens. We know there's still a need so it was a natural progression for us to get with Locker 505," Martinez said.

In an instant, Locker 505 stepped in to help the survivors and a partnership was born.

"They had lost everything, they had no clothes, they had nothing. So we brought the kids in," Kerschen said.

