AFR forms partnership with nonprofit to help children impacted disasters

Locker 505 and AFR discussed forming a partnership days before disaster struck.

Eight families in the Northeast Heights were displaced by a massive apartment fire, which injured multiple people and killed a child.

Captain Martinez said firefighters often use their own money to help victims.

"From there, we don't know what happens. We know there's still a need so it was a natural progression for us to get with Locker 505," Martinez said.

In an instant, Locker 505 stepped in to help the survivors and a partnership was born.

"They had lost everything, they had no clothes, they had nothing. So we brought the kids in," Kerschen said.