AFR: House engulfed in flames following gas explosion

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 25, 2021 12:39 PM
Created: January 25, 2021 11:21 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A house near UNM's North Campus was fully engulfed in flames following a natural gas explosion Monday morning.
Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews were dispatched around 10:30 a.m., and began fighting the fire defensively. The house fire was on the 1200 block of Princeton, just north of Constitution.
There are no reported injuries at this time.
A gas pipeline leak is assumed to be the cause of the fire, but the incident is still under investigation.
