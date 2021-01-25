AFR: House engulfed in flames following gas explosion | KOB 4
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A house near UNM's North Campus was fully engulfed in flames following a natural gas explosion Monday morning. 

Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews were dispatched around 10:30 a.m., and began fighting the fire defensively. The house fire was on the 1200 block of Princeton, just north of Constitution.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

A gas pipeline leak is assumed to be the cause of the fire, but the incident is still under investigation. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


