AFR identifies victim in fatal Monday morning fire

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: January 18, 2022 12:50 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A commercial building fire in southwest Albuquerque claimed the life of one man early Monday morning.
Patrick Linton, 57, was found inside of the building, at 2626 Central Ave. S.W. Fire crews found Linton while reviewing the building after the flames were extinguished.
According to AFR's Tom Ruiz, it is believed the building was intentionally set on fire by Linton.
Crews were initially unable to enter the building. Heavy flames and adverse conditions forced them to work defensively instead.
The fire is not being classified as arson. The official cause of death has yet to be determined.
