AFR investigates car dealership fire

Kassi Nelson
Created: November 19, 2019 06:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Albuquerque Fire Rescue are investigating a fire that started at a car dealership Saturday night.

Four cars were torched on the lot of Mark Mitsubishi near Lomas and Louisiana.

“There was some serious heat to cause all that damage, things melted and stuff like that,” said Mike Buckingham, sales manager at Morning Star Motor Co.

Buckingham said he suspects the cause of the fire was arson.

“Looks like somebody poured gas on them and set them on fire because it didn’t' look like to me it could jump from one car to another like that,” he said.

AFR Spokesperson Tom Ruiz said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“It stands to reason that there wasn't any sort of storm that evening and there was no other sort of source so all of that will be looked at by our crew from our fire investigation unit,” Ruiz said.

Buckingham said the fire does not surprise him one bit.

“We have a night watchman here just for that reason because we do have vandalism and break-ins. In the past, we had issues across the street, somebody breaking into cars and actually pushing the blockers that we put up out of the way,” he said.

Ruiz said the fire seems like an isolated incident.


