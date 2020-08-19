AFR investigating hazmat incident at Presbyterian Hospital | KOB 4
AFR investigating hazmat incident at Presbyterian Hospital

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 19, 2020 03:23 PM
Created: August 19, 2020 02:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Fire Rescue is investigating a hazmat incident at Presbyterian hospital, at Central near I-25.

According to AFR, they got reports of a strange odor in the hospital lobby.

“At approximately 1 p.m. a suspicious odor was found near our construction site at Presbyterian Hospital," said Melanie Mozes director of communications for Presybertian. "Out of an abundance of caution, Albuquerque Fire Rescue was contacted and some staff were relocated from the impacted area. We are working collaboratively with AFR to identify the cause of the odor.” 

There are no known injuries.


