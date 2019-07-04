Two kayakers rescued along the Rio Grande
Marian Camacho
July 04, 2019 10:41 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Rescuers responded to the Rio Grande Thursday morning to a call of two kayakers in distress.
Officials with Albuquerque Fire Rescue tell KOB the kayakers were rescued by crews with the Corrales Fire Department.
KOB is on the scene gathering additional details on this rescue and will bring you the very latest tonight on KOB 4.
We’ve confirmed there’s an active water rescue going on. Two kayakers in distress on the Rio Grande. We’re following rescue crews to the scene now. Stay with @KOB4 for updates. pic.twitter.com/9rfvvzWlm5— Ryan Laughlin (@RyanLaughlinKOB) July 4, 2019
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.
Marian Camacho
Updated: July 04, 2019 10:41 AM
Created: July 04, 2019 10:26 AM
