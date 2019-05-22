AFR offers tips to protect homes from wildfire | KOB 4
AFR offers tips to protect homes from wildfire

Kai Porter
May 22, 2019 05:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Firefighters are predicting a delayed wildfire season because of the abundance of rainfall and snow in New Mexico.

The wildfire season is expected to peak after the vegetation dries and dies off.

Firefighters are advising people to protect their home before that happens.

"This is a good time to clear your gutters out, clear the leaves and duff from around your home," said Albuquerque Fire Rescue Lt. Brian Fox.

Lt. Fox, who oversees the Wildland Division, said it’s important for people to make a defensible space around their home. That's an area where vegetation and fuel for wildfires has been cleared.

“If a homeowner has already prepared that home, it makes it easier to defend it from a fire front as it approaches,” Lt. Fox said. “If the home is not prepared and there's other lives at stake, then we may have to bypass their home and move to another home that somebody prepared."

Lt. Fox also recommends for people to have a to-go bag handy.

Click here for more fire safety tips

Kai Porter

Kai Porter


Updated: May 22, 2019 05:20 PM
Created: May 22, 2019 04:24 PM

