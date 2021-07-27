AFR: One victim recovered in swift water rescue, search continues for second

"Within the first minute she was down around the turn and there was nothing I could do about that," Foster said.

He said the person was not in the arroyo, but on the bridge above it.

"A car was going by over the bridge, hit a big puddle and it kicked her feet out and swung her back into the arroyo," Foster said.

AFR said the backpack of the person has been found, but that's it.

Search efforts have stopped for the night and will continue Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.