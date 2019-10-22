AFR: Person dead in house fire
Joshua Panas
October 22, 2019 06:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A person was found dead inside the garage of a house that caught fire in southeast Albuquerque.
The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. on Abilene Avenue, near Avenida Cesar Chavez and Broadway.
Officials said a firefighter suffered minor injuries. However, the firefighter is expected to return to fully duty.
The cause of the fire has not been determined. The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating whether foul play was involved.
