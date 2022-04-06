AFR prepares for elevated wildfire risk amid dry, windy conditions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – If you've been outside lately, you've likely noticed it has been hotter and much windier – Albuquerque Fire Rescue has taken notice and has been preparing ahead of time for fire season.

"I'd say our spring's really, really busy for us," AFR Lt. Joseph Kandel said. "As far as what we're doing, we got a jump start on our refresher training this year and we were pretty much done by the end of March."