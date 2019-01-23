AFR program helps residents in need | KOB 4
AFR program helps residents in need

Patrick Hayes
January 23, 2019 06:42 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Officials with the Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) team are trying to reduce the number of 9-1-1 calls that can be prevented.

AFR Capt. Nathaniel Meisner told KOB the HEART program is a proactive approach to addressing non-emergencies.

“Then that will free up those frontline 9-1-1 units that have better response time and be more available for the true emergencies," he said.

HEART stands for Home Engagement and Alternative Response Team.

Organizers say the program connects residents to resources so they don’t have to rely on 9-1-1.

Opaline Richard, a longtime Albuquerque resident, said thanks to the program, volunteers helped declutter her home making it easier for her to get around.

"You need to help a lot of elderly people and some people are younger and need help too," she said. 

Officials with AFR said the program is still new and growing but hope to keep it going after this trial period ends.

