AFR program helps residents in need

HEART stands for Home Engagement and Alternative Response Team.

Organizers say the program connects residents to resources so they don’t have to rely on 9-1-1.

Opaline Richard, a longtime Albuquerque resident, said thanks to the program, volunteers helped declutter her home making it easier for her to get around.

"You need to help a lot of elderly people and some people are younger and need help too," she said.

Officials with AFR said the program is still new and growing but hope to keep it going after this trial period ends.