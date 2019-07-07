AFR rescues two from rushing arroyo waters | KOB 4
AFR rescues two from rushing arroyo waters

Marian Camacho
July 06, 2019 11:04 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque firefighters rescued two people from rushing water in arroyos Saturday.

The rescues in the Embudo arroyo were caught on camera just before 7 p.m.

According to authorities one man was taken to the hospital with hypothermia. The other person's condition is unknown.

