AFR rescues two from rushing arroyo waters
Marian Camacho
July 06, 2019 11:04 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque firefighters rescued two people from rushing water in arroyos Saturday.
The rescues in the Embudo arroyo were caught on camera just before 7 p.m.
According to authorities one man was taken to the hospital with hypothermia. The other person's condition is unknown.
