AFR responded to 136 reports of illegal fireworks | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

AFR responded to 136 reports of illegal fireworks

Ryan Laughlin
July 06, 2019 04:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque firefighters were busy this Fourth of July responding to a total of 136 reports of illegal fireworks.

Advertisement

In addition to going out on reports of people shooting off illegal fireworks, crews responded to a total of 52 outside fire calls, five more than reported in 2018.

Watch the full video for more.

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Created: July 06, 2019 04:55 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Local event center employee robbed at gunpoint
Local event center employee robbed at gunpoint
State Police officer investigated for attempted cover-up
State Police officer investigated for attempted cover-up
Fans ready for Albuquerque fighters to represent on UFC card
Fans ready for Albuquerque fighters to represent on UFC card
Adult son of parents accused of child abuse dies
Adult son of parents accused of child abuse dies
Family remembers mother of two, hit and killed by Rail Runner train
Family remembers mother of two, hit and killed by Rail Runner train
Advertisement




Local event center employee robbed at gunpoint
Local event center employee robbed at gunpoint
State Police officer investigated for attempted cover-up
State Police officer investigated for attempted cover-up
Former district court judge remembered for landmark rulings
Former district court judge remembered for landmark rulings
AFR responded to 136 reports of illegal fireworks
AFR responded to 136 reports of illegal fireworks
Fans ready for Albuquerque fighters to represent on UFC card
Fans ready for Albuquerque fighters to represent on UFC card