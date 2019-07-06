AFR responded to 136 reports of illegal fireworks
Ryan Laughlin
July 06, 2019 04:55 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque firefighters were busy this Fourth of July responding to a total of 136 reports of illegal fireworks.
In addition to going out on reports of people shooting off illegal fireworks, crews responded to a total of 52 outside fire calls, five more than reported in 2018.
