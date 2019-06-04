AFR responding to abundance of non-emergencies

“Down-and-out calls,” which are for people lying on the ground outside, were up 135%.

Dow said the calls have contributed to slower response times.

“When you call 911, you're committing an emergency apparatus in that district to that call,” Dow said. “So, if you're not positive that, that person needs emergency help, then you've now stripped that district of a resource they could use."

The department has rolled out resources to try to cut the amount of times they respond to non-emergencies.

The department now has dedicated teams responding to “down and out” calls.

AFR also has a non-emergency line. People can call (505)244-FIRE to report things such as illegal fireworks or ask about a car seat clinic.