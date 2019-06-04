AFR responding to abundance of non-emergencies
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A majority of calls that Albuquerque Fire Rescue respond to are not fire related, according to Chief Paul Dow.
He said 87% of their calls from 2013-2018 had nothing to do with fire. Many of them were related to medical needs.
He said, in that time, response to stabbings and shootings were up 70%, assault calls increased by 30% and overdose response was up more than 30%.
“Down-and-out calls,” which are for people lying on the ground outside, were up 135%.
Dow said the calls have contributed to slower response times.
“When you call 911, you're committing an emergency apparatus in that district to that call,” Dow said. “So, if you're not positive that, that person needs emergency help, then you've now stripped that district of a resource they could use."
The department has rolled out resources to try to cut the amount of times they respond to non-emergencies.
The department now has dedicated teams responding to “down and out” calls.
AFR also has a non-emergency line. People can call (505)244-FIRE to report things such as illegal fireworks or ask about a car seat clinic.
