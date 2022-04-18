AFR: Bosque fire fully contained, crews will monitor hotspots

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 18, 2022 06:58 PM
Created: April 18, 2022 02:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews worked quickly to contain a fire burning in the bosque near the area of Atrisco and Riverview Drive NW Monday afternoon.
Crews are still on scene to monitor hotspots throughout the evening, but Lt. Tom Ruiz said the fire is now fully contained.
The fire burned nearly one acre and started at around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.
Officials said the fire was human-caused since no prescribed burns happen in the bosque.
